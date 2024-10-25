DELMARVA -- A cold front will pass over the Delmarva region late tonight, bringing a subtle shift in the weather pattern without any measurable rain. The cold front, supported by an upper-level trough, will move through the Northeast overnight into Saturday morning. While a stray sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out, the chances are too low to include in the forecast, meaning Delmarva’s ongoing dry spell will continue.
As of today, it has been 28 days since Georgetown last saw measurable rainfall, tying for the 4th longest dry streak on record for the area, dating back to 1945.
High pressure will move in behind the cold front, bringing mostly sunny skies and a cooler airmass on Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s, with dew points dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Northwest winds will pick up to around 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25-30 mph by Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night will bring clear skies and diminishing winds as high pressure settles closer to the region. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s, though slightly elevated winds will prevent temperatures from falling further.
Sunday is expected to be the coldest day in the forecast period, with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and with light winds, favorable radiational cooling will occur Sunday night. This could allow temperatures to fall near freezing across much of the Delmarva Peninsula, especially in inland areas. Widespread frost is likely, and Frost Advisories may be necessary where the growing season remains active.
By Monday, high pressure will shift offshore and remain anchored off the Mid-Atlantic coast through the week. This setup will bring warmer air back into the region under a south-southwest flow. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-60s, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s overnight.
The dry weather pattern is expected to hold through the week, with a gradual warming trend. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s to possibly the low 80s by Wednesday and Halloween. Delmarva could flirt with record-high temperatures on Halloween, where the current record for Georgetown stands at 81°F, last reached in 2019.
The next potential chance for rain arrives late next week as a frontal system approaches, which could bring cooler, more seasonable temperatures and possibly end Delmarva’s historic dry stretch.