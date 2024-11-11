DELMARVA- The streak of consecutive dry days ended at 44 on Sunday, as a soaking rain eased drought concerns. Sharply colder and drier weather is on the way.
This morning's soaking rain brought welcomed relief from the recent drought conditions. Here are the final rainfall totals from this morning.
The sun will re-emerge this afternoon with mostly sunny skies expected, with winds remaining gusty out of the northwest, with gusts up to 25 mph, but daytime highs will still be mild, ranging from the mid-60s to low-70s.
Cooler and drier air will gradually filter into the region Monday night as the first front fully departs. Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, a secondary and stronger cold front will sweep through Delmarva. This front, while bringing no precipitation, will deliver a noticeable drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s, with some 50s at the coast. It will feel colder with a stiff breeze.
Tuesday will feature dry conditions under mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will be significantly cooler, ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. Gusty winds will persist throughout the day, contributing to a heightened risk of fire spread due to the combination of dry air and breezy conditions.
By Tuesday night, as high pressure builds into the region, north winds will help maintain the cold air, with overnight lows again falling into the 30s, with 40s at the coast.
Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quite cool, with highs only in the 50s, but feeling cooler with a stiff breeze.
Wednesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the mid 30s, some 40s at the coast.
For Thursday we'll see an increase in clouds, and still chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.