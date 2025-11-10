DELMARVA -- A strong cold front that swept offshore earlier today has opened the door to a colder, breezy stretch of weather across Delmarva, with clouds and a noticeable chill settling in to start the week.
Behind the front, a colder airmass is filtering in as high pressure over the south-central United States builds east. That setup is producing a deck of low clouds over the region, leaving skies mostly cloudy to at times overcast. With limited sunshine, high temperatures this afternoon will only reach the 40s to low 50s across the Peninsula.
Post-frontal winds will stay brisk through the afternoon as the pressure gradient remains tight. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected for much of Delmarva, adding an extra bite to the cool air.
Tonight, winds gradually ease as high pressure centered closer to the Gulf Coast begins to extend toward the Mid-Atlantic. While it will still be chilly, the lighter breeze and some moderation aloft will keep temperatures from tumbling quite as low as they could, with overnight lows generally in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Can't completely rule out a possible flurry/snow shower, especially southern portions of the peninsula.
Veterans Day on Tuesday will feel more like December, despite relatively quiet weather. A modest westerly breeze of 10 to 15 mph will combine with temperatures in the low to mid-40s to produce wind chills in the teens and twenties early in the morning, only recovering into the low 30s by midafternoon.
While the day will be dry for ceremonies and events, those attending outdoor observances across Delmarva should plan for a blustery, cold feel even with sunny skies.
By Tuesday night, an upper-level trough begins to lift out of the region and winds turn more southwesterly at the surface. That change allows the cold airmass to moderate. Overnight lows will still dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s, but will be slightly milder compared to the previous night.
A modest warming trend follows on Wednesday. With southwest to west-southwest winds helping to pull in a slightly warmer airmass, afternoon highs are forecast to climb back into the upper 40s to mid or even upper 50s across parts of Delmarva.
A weak cold front is expected to cross the area late Wednesday. Forecast guidance suggests the boundary will be moisture-starved, so it should pass with little more than some clouds and only a minor change in temperatures.
From Thursday into the weekend, high pressure over the Southeast is expected to gain a stronger hold over the Mid-Atlantic, including Delmarva. That pattern will favor mostly dry conditions with temperatures running a few degrees below seasonal averages.
The next more organized storm system is projected to approach the region sometime Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as an amplified upper-level trough moves through the central United States. While details on timing and exact impacts remain uncertain, that system looks to bring the next chance for unsettled weather after an otherwise cool and quiet stretch.