DELMARVA- The summer sizzle continues today with Excessive Heat Warnings for most of Delmarva. Delaware Beaches are excluded, with a Heat Advisory for coastal Worcester county in Maryland.
Temperatures in the low to mid 90s this afternoon coupled with high humidity levels will produce heat index values in the 104 to 108 range for inland areas. At the beaches, temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
For those that suffer from respiratory issues, it's best to stay inside and in air conditioning. Stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated with water, taking breaks if you're outside for a long period of time, and wear light colored clothes.
This evening watch for showers and thunderstorms. Some could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. Be prepared to take shelter if skies threaten. Otherwise warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
Temperatures cool a couple of degrees this weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms. It won't be a washout, but have a plan B just in case. Highs near 90 on Saturday with upper 80s on Sunday, and still on the humid side. Some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.