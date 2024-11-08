DELMARVA- Fire Weather Warning into this evening, then a dry and cooler weekend. Rain possible later Sunday.
A Fire Weather Warning is in effect the rest of your Friday, so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. The combination of low humidity and breezy conditions could fuel explosive fires.
By Friday evening, temperatures will cool quickly under clear skies, with great weather for Friday Night Lights. Breezy northwest to north-northwest winds will persist through the overnight hours, though they will ease slightly, ranging from 5–10 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. The air will remain exceptionally dry, with dew points well below normal for this time of year.
Early Saturday morning will continue the trend of clear and dry conditions. A sprawling area of high pressure will dominate, allowing for another cool start to the day. Temperatures in the pre-dawn hours will bottom out in the upper 30s and 40s.
The high-pressure system will maintain dry conditions through the day, although fire weather concerns may linger with continued low humidity and dry vegetation. High temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60, with a cool breeze.
Saturday night expect clear skies and cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances increase into the overnight hours and early Monday. Possibly ending our streak of dry weather. Not expecting a lot of rain, just enough to end the dry streak.