DELMARVA - Residents of Sussex County should be prepared for chilly overnight conditions beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday and continuing into early Friday morning, with frost likely in many inland and sheltered locations. Clear skies and light winds will allow surface temperatures to fall rapidly, pushing lows down into the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Detailed forecast:
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, with a low around 37 °F for inland zones. West winds of 5 to 10 mph will diminish into the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 64 °F. Conditions improve markedly, reducing frost threat. Friday night will become mostly cloudy and somewhat warmer, with lows near 52 °F, and a chance of rain (around 60 %) after midnight.
Impacts and advice for residents:
Gardeners and homeowners with tender outdoor plants (such as tomatoes, basil, hanging baskets) should take protective action before bedtime Thursday — bring potted plants indoors or cover vulnerable vegetation.
Vehicles parked outdoors overnight may have frost on windshields and surfaces; allow extra time in the morning for clearing.
Driveways, sidewalks and low-lying areas could become slick from frost early Friday; use caution if walking or driving before 8 a.m.
Although daytime Friday will be comfortable, the cold start means you may still want a light jacket early in the day.
For shoreline or bayside zones: While sea-air may moderate slightly, shallow marshy and tidal flats will cool quickly and may experience frost; consider protecting sensitive landscaping near those zones.
If you have outdoor water features or automatic irrigation, consider delaying activation until after sunrise Friday to avoid freezing spray or frost damage.
Looking ahead: While the rebound Friday will ease frost concerns, the combination of clear skies and light winds again Thursday night means the chance for spotty frost remains highest away from the coast and in low-lying inland locations. Be especially cautious in valleys, hollows, and places with cold air drainage.