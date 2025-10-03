DELMARVA -- High pressure across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is set to hold firm through the weekend, keeping Delmarva in a stretch of fair and dry weather before changes arrive next week.
Temperatures quickly tumble this evening. Looking great for high school football this evening, a good night for a heavier sweatshirt. Tonight will be mainly clear, with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast.
Looking great for Country Calling in Ocean City, kicking off today through the weekend. Don't forget the shades!
A weekend masterpiece! Saturday continues the quiet pattern as the high pressure system drifts offshore, allowing southwest winds to persist. Highs will climb into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low to mid 50s. Sunday follows suit with another mostly sunny day and temperatures peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s.
By Monday, the region still feels the influence of high pressure, holding onto mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. However, clouds begin to increase Monday night, signaling a shift in the weather pattern.
The first signs of change arrive Tuesday as an upper-level trough approaches from the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front eastward. While Tuesday will start mostly dry, clouds will build and isolated showers could develop by afternoon, especially west of the Chesapeake Bay. Showers become more widespread Tuesday night and into Wednesday as the front crosses Delmarva, with periods of steady rain possible.
Temperatures will cool notably midweek. After Tuesday’s highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, Wednesday will struggle to reach the mid-60s to low 70s under cloud cover and rain. By Thursday, behind the front, highs will fall further into the upper 50s to mid-60s with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.