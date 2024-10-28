DELMARVA- It was a frosty start this morning, with a hard freeze for some. Temperatures gradually warm up for the week ahead, with a warm Halloween expected.
This afternoon temperatures will rise to near seasonable levels, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s. A few high clouds will pass overhead, otherwise expect another dry day with light winds.
Monday night will still be cool but milder than the previous night, with light breezes and a few more clouds expected. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s inland, and low 50s near the coast.
By Tuesday, a slight warming trend will set in, with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s to near 70 across Delmarva. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, though a few clouds could filter into northern areas Tuesday night as a weak disturbance passes to the north. Overnight lows will stay milder, in the upper 40s to low 50s, as tranquil and dry weather continues.
Wednesday is shaping up to be even warmer with temperatures surging into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night will be dry and on the mild side with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Halloween is shaping up to be quite warm with mostly sunny skies. it will be comfortable for the ghosts and goblins Thursday evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.