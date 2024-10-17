DELMARVA- The chilly and dry weather continues the next couple of days, with a warm up into the weekend and especially next week. It remains dry.
High pressure building in from the west will bring us a partly sunny afternoon with temperatures struggling to get to 60 degrees. Many of us will stay in the 50s, with a brisk north wind gusting to near 20 mph at times.
Tonight expect mostly clear skies with another good view of the nearly full Hunters moon. Lows will be in the low 40s inland, with near 50 degrees at the coast.
High pressure will settle over our area Friday and into the weekend. This pattern will keep Delmarva dry and cool with clear skies. Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s.
The weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
The ongoing dry spell shows no sign of ending soon. The latest drought monitor is showing Sussex county under a moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.