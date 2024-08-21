DELMARVA - Thursday morning across Delmarva will start off cool, with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, especially in rural areas. The region will still feel the influence of an upper-level low situated over New England, but as the day progresses, this system’s impact will weaken. This will result in less cyclonic flow and a gradual rise in heights aloft, leading to some warming.
By mid to late Thursday morning, expect reduced cumulus cloud development compared to previous days. A northwest to west wind will develop but remain light, allowing temperatures to warm up nicely by the afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 70s across much of the region. The day will feature partly cloudy skies, with fewer clouds as the afternoon wears on.
As Thursday evening approaches, the skies will continue to clear as the upper-level low retreats further northeastward. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s overnight, with urban areas and coastal locations staying slightly warmer in the low 60s. Friday morning will be a few degrees milder than Thursday, setting the stage for an even sunnier and warmer day.
By Friday afternoon, the influence of the upper-level low will have diminished almost entirely, making way for mostly sunny skies across Delmarva. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s, slightly cooler near the coast and in the Poconos. With surface high pressure building in, the weather will remain dry and pleasant through Friday night, with lows in the 50s and 60s, a touch milder than the previous night.