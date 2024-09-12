DELMARVA- The beautiful weather continues for several more days, with a dry weekend. Better rain chances into next week.
High pressure continues to dominate the weather for Delmarva on our Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels continuing and highs near 80 away from the coast, with mainly 70s at the beaches.
Overnight expect starry skies along with some clouds as well. Some patchy fog is possible with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s, with upper 60s at the beaches. Some patchy fog is possible for inland areas into Friday morning.
Friday will feature nice weather once again, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s, with 70s at the beaches, and lows at night will be in the 60s. Looks like good weather for Friday night football.
The weekend is still looking pretty good weatherwise with sun and clouds and temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s with dry conditions.
We finally see a chance for rain increasing by Tuesday with low pressure developing to our south. It appears the rain continues on and off the rest of next week with temperatures in the 70s.