DELMARVA- The beautiful weather continues for several more days, with a dry weekend. Better rain chances into next week.
High pressure continues to dominate the weather for Delmarva on our Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine the rest of today and comfortable humidity levels continuing and highs in the lower 80s away from the coast, with mainly 70s at the beaches.
Overnight expect starry skies and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s at the beaches. Some patchy fog is possible for inland areas into Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will feature nice weather once again, with mostly cloudy skies by Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows at night will be in the 60s.
The weekend is still looking pretty good weatherwise with sun and clouds and temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s.
We finally see a chance for rain increasing by Tuesday with low pressure developing to our south. It appears the rain continues on and off the rest of next week with temperatures in the 70s.