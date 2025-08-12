DELMARVA- This afternoon we'll see warm and muggy conditions under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel like mid 90s. A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon with the daytime heating.
Any showers or storm activity quickly ends this evening, with partly cloudy skies, along with mild and muggy conditions.
Overnight we'll see partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions and temperature by Wednesday morning in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the period, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90 degree reading. Humidity will remain high, keeping heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. The approach of a cold front from the northwest will trigger a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, localized downpours and gusty winds could accompany the storms.
Wednesday night a few showers and storms could linger with lows in the 70s.
By early Thursday morning, there's still a chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front pushes offshore, ushering in lower humidity and more comfortable conditions to wrap up the week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 for some inland areas.
Thursday night will feature clearing skies with lows near 70.
For Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, with slightly cooler conditions, and lower humidity levels. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.