The weather forecast for Delmarva indicates a continuation of true summer conditions as we enter August. Thursday will bring above-normal temperatures and a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A weak surface trough is currently over the region, with shortwave ridging and a broad thermal trough at the surface.
Thunderstorm activity is firing northwest of the I-95 corridor. However, the shortwave ridging aloft and drier mid-level air are limiting the growth of convective cores. If any storms do develop significantly, they could produce severe microbursts due to steep low-level lapse rates (8-9°C) and high downdraft CAPE (DCAPE) exceeding 1,000 J/kg. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms in parts of the area.
The main weather story today will be the heat and humidity. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s in most areas, with mid-80s to near 90 degrees along the coast and higher terrain north of I-78. Dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s will push heat indices into the upper 90s to low 100s, prompting a Heat Advisory for today.
Any afternoon thunderstorms are expected to diminish quickly into the evening. Although some overnight convection is possible, it is unlikely due to the current synoptic setup and diminishing diurnal instability. Expect increasing cloud coverage overnight from convective debris upstream. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Looking ahead, a stronger weather system will move into the area late Friday and linger through the weekend, potentially bringing more significant weather changes. Early next week, a weak area of high pressure may build toward the region, offering some respite from the unsettled weather.