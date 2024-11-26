DELMARVA - Residents across Delmarva can expect a reprieve from unsettled weather as high pressure builds over the region late Tuesday night and persists through Wednesday. Following the departure of a low-pressure system, skies will clear, ushering in dry and tranquil conditions for the near term.
Winds, which have been gusting up to 30 mph, will gradually subside overnight as the pressure gradient relaxes. By late evening, wind speeds are expected to decrease to a gentler 10-15 mph. Despite the calmer conditions, temperatures will fall sharply as cold air settles in, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s across the area.
Wednesday will bring more of the same stable weather, with high pressure dominating and ensuring clear skies and dry conditions. However, this brief calm will set the stage for more active weather as a new low-pressure system targets the region on Thanksgiving Day. This system is expected to bring widespread precipitation, mostly in the form of rain.
Looking ahead, colder air will return in the wake of the Thanksgiving storm as a robust Canadian high-pressure system builds into the area starting Friday. The chill is likely to linger through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, bringing a wintry feel to the start of December.
For now, Delmarva residents should enjoy the clear and calm conditions while preparing for a soggy Thanksgiving and the colder days to follow.