DELMARVA - Late Sunday evening through late Tuesday evening will feature a marked shift in weather as a strong high-pressure system dominates the region initially, then relocates offshore to make way for southerly winds, rising temperatures and increasing chances of showers.
Sunday Night–Monday Night: A broad, elongated high pressure extending from the Canadian Maritimes into the Mid-Atlantic will persist through tonight with little movement. Overnight, skies will be mostly to partly clear, aside from some low clouds and patches of fog in sheltered areas. Light winds and ideal conditions for radiational cooling mean another cool night, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s Fahrenheit.
Tuesday: As the axis of high pressure shifts off the coast Monday, surface winds will transition to the south by afternoon. This sets up a warm air advection regime: expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows both Monday‐night and Tuesday‐night will rise into the 60s.
Mid-week Outlook (through Wednesday): A cold front is forecast to drop into the region late Tuesday, but it is expected to wash out by Wednesday. Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms become possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, especially in north and western parts of Sussex County. The southern and coastal zones will likely see lower chances of showers. Temperatures will peak Tuesday before easing slightly on Wednesday, though remain above seasonal norms.