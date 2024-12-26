DELMARVA - High pressure will dominate Delmarva’s weather into Friday, ensuring dry and cold conditions across the region. However, changes arrive late Friday night as a low-pressure system approaches, increasing the risk for freezing rain overnight into early Saturday.
Thursday Late Night: Cold and Clear
Clear skies and calm winds will result in plummeting temperatures Thursday night. Nighttime lows are expected to range from the upper teens in inland areas to the mid-20s along coastal locations. Areas that experience decoupling of winds and radiational cooling may see even colder temperatures. While conditions remain dry, frigid temperatures could lead to frost forming on surfaces.
Friday Morning: Crisp Start to a Dry Day
Friday morning will begin on a cold note, with temperatures gradually climbing under sunny skies. The presence of high pressure will ensure a dry and tranquil morning, making it an ideal time for outdoor activities or errands. Winds will stay light, contributing to the seasonably chilly feel across Delmarva.
Friday Afternoon: Increasing Clouds
As the day progresses, high pressure will start to shift eastward, allowing clouds to build in from the west. Afternoon highs will range from the low 40s inland to the mid-40s along the coast, slightly moderating compared to the cold morning. Despite the increase in cloud cover, no precipitation is expected during the afternoon hours, and conditions will remain dry.
Friday Evening: Transition to Unsettled Weather
By Friday evening, southerly flow aloft will begin transporting moisture into the region. While temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s at the surface, upper-level warming could create a temperature inversion—a critical factor in the development of freezing rain.
Friday Night: Freezing Rain Threat
Late Friday night, a low-pressure system moving toward the Great Lakes will bring precipitation to the Delmarva region. Temperatures at the surface will range from the upper 20s to mid-30s, cold enough to support freezing rain in some areas. Southerly flow aloft will introduce a warm layer above the surface, allowing precipitation to fall as rain but freeze on contact with the cold ground.
The greatest risk of freezing rain on Delmarva will be in northern areas, particularly along and north of the U.S. Route 50 corridor. Confidence is lower for southern Delmarva, where temperatures may rise above freezing before precipitation begins. Bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads are especially vulnerable to slippery conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas farther north, including parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but Delmarva remains under close observation for potential advisories. Light ice accretion is possible in affected areas, particularly during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.