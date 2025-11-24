DELMARVA - High pressure passing over the Mid-Atlantic this evening will move offshore late Monday night, allowing a developing low over the Southern Plains to lift toward the region through Tuesday. A warm front tied to that system is expected to move north into Delmarva Tuesday afternoon, bringing increasing clouds and eventually rain.
Mostly sunny skies early Monday evening will give way to high clouds overnight. Skies will continue to cloud up Tuesday as the warm front approaches, with dry conditions holding through most of the morning. Rain is expected to develop from west to east starting around midday Tuesday, spreading into Sussex County late in the afternoon.
Northwest winds gusting near twenty mph Monday evening will ease and shift westerly, decreasing to five to ten mph before becoming light and variable overnight. A light southerly flow will establish itself Tuesday behind the departing high and ahead of the incoming warm front.
Low temperatures Monday night will fall into the low to mid thirties across most of Sussex County, with slightly warmer readings in coastal communities. Tuesday will be noticeably milder, with highs ranging from the upper fifties to low sixties depending on how far north the warm front progresses.