DELMARVA- High winds will remain a concern into this afternoon, with gusts over 40 mph at times. Temperatures only top out in the upper 30s this afternoon. With the strong winds, it will feel like 20s much of the day.
This evening, the strong winds diminish, but it remains breezy under mainly clear skies. Overnight, clear and cold conditions continue with lows in the low to mid 20s. Feeling like teens with the winds.
Tuesday is shaping up to be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures starting in the 20s. It will be a cold day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions will make it feel like 20s and 30s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the upper teens.
Looking ahead, a developing coastal storm could bring significant snowfall to Delmarva by midweek. The latest forecast suggests the storm is trending farther to the south, meaning less snow. It now appears we'll see less than 6 inches of accumulation.
However, uncertainties remain regarding the storm’s exact track and intensity. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for later Wednesday into Thursday.
Although a crippling snowstorm isn't expected, enough snow could fall to impact travel.
Stay tuned for continuing updates on the winter storm.