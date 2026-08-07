DELMARVA - Sussex County will begin Friday with mostly clear skies before temperatures climb into the lower 90s under sunny, humid conditions.
Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will provide little relief from the heat. Afternoon heat index values could reach about 101 degrees near Georgetown and as high as 105 degrees in parts of eastern Sussex County.
Clouds will increase Friday evening as showers and thunderstorms move into the area. The chance of rain will range from about 50% to 60%, with most storms expected during the evening and before midnight or 1 a.m. Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center does have a portion of the are in a MARGINAL (1 of 5) risk to see a severe storm. Any stronger to severe thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. Saturated ground from recent rain could also increase the risk of falling trees in areas that receive strong winds or additional heavy rain.
Conditions should gradually improve early Saturday as storms move away. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with overnight lows around 74 or 75 degrees and light southerly or southwesterly winds.