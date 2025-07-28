DELMARVA -- Monday will bring hot and mostly dry conditions to Delmarva as high pressure builds in from the Ohio Valley. Fair skies and light north-to-northwest winds will dominate, with a sea breeze developing along the coast by afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 90s, and with dew points in the low 70s, heat index values will push into the upper 90s and low 100s. While these numbers fall just short of official heat advisory criteria, they will still present uncomfortable conditions for outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, heat and humidity will intensify. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s both days, with dew points in the low to mid 70s driving heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. The peak heat is expected on Wednesday, and heat headlines may be issued as conditions could become dangerous.
A strong cold front will approach Thursday, bringing an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms. While the timing of the front’s arrival could limit the severity of storms if it passes through at night, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will still be possible, especially with moisture levels running high. Portions of the region are under a marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall midweek.
By Friday, lingering showers are possible, but conditions will improve dramatically as strong high pressure builds in for the weekend.
Cooler and drier air will settle over the area, dropping temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average – a welcome break after a hot start to the week. It will feel really good as we begin the month of August.