DELMARVA - Delmarva residents should brace for a humid and stormy start to the week. Tuesday will see dew points rising into the lower 70s, making for a sticky day despite some sunshine breaking through the morning stratus clouds. Temperatures will be held down somewhat by the cloud cover, with highs in the low to mid-80s, but the higher humidity will push heat indices up, though not to excessive heat criteria levels.
Short Term Forecast (Tuesday Night through Wednesday Night):
Tuesday Night: Multiple shortwaves will move into the region from the west, interacting with the ample atmospheric moisture present. This will result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday night. The initial shortwave will arrive from the southwest early on Tuesday, but due to limited instability and the feature's weakness, expect only scattered showers or perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Later in the day and into Tuesday night, a stronger shortwave will bring more widespread precipitation, with numerous showers and storms expected. With abundant cloud cover, highs will remain in the low to mid-80s, while overnight lows will stay near 70 due to the cloudiness, showers, and high humidity.
Wednesday: Wednesday is projected to be somewhat drier, though not completely devoid of rain. As the stronger shortwave moves east, subsidence will provide some quiet in the morning. A trailing, weaker shortwave will move in during the afternoon and evening, but storm coverage is not expected to be as extensive as late Tuesday/Tuesday night. Increased sunshine and warmer temperatures will lead to higher CAPE values, potentially resulting in more scattered storms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to around 90, with heat indices nearing 100 degrees in some areas.
Wednesday Night: Wednesday night will quiet down fairly quickly, although it will remain warm and sultry with lows around 70 degrees across much of Delmarva.