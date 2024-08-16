DELMARVA - Friday morning will begin with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions as a weak high-pressure system remains in place over the Delmarva region. As the day progresses, the low-level flow will shift to a more southerly direction, gradually increasing humidity. Despite this, Friday afternoon will be very warm, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, and some areas could see the mercury touch 90 degrees. Dew points may drop slightly during peak heating but will rise again into the evening.
By Friday evening, expect clouds to increase as a warm front approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms that develop well to the west during the day will begin to move into our area, particularly affecting the western zones overnight. While the leading edge of these storms may weaken as they progress eastward, the arrival of a moisture-rich air mass could still bring locally heavy rain in some areas.
Saturday will see a significant increase in humidity as the warm front pushes through Delmarva. Dew points will climb to 70 degrees or higher, making for a sticky and uncomfortable day. The atmosphere will be primed for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and even flash flooding in some areas. While the risk of severe thunderstorms is not particularly high, the intensity of storms will depend on the amount of cloud cover and the level of atmospheric instability. Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage later in the afternoon and evening as an upper-level trough moves in from the west.