Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front moving offshore Saturday afternoon will cause an abrupt shift in winds to the northwest with gusts near 25 kt into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&