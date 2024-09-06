DELMARVA- The week is ending on a cloudy note with some drizzle possible. We'll see some Saturday showers, then much cooler with sunshine on Sunday.
We're seeing more clouds than sun this Friday afternoon. With a moist flow off the Atlantic Ocean, there could be pockets of drizzle or light rain, especially along the coast for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 70s today. Looking good this evening for Friday night football. Temperatures will start out in the 70s then fall into the 60s during the games. Bring a raincoat, just in case we see some patchy drizzle.
Overnight we'll see lots of clouds with areas of fog developing late tonight. Watch for lower visibility and patchy drizzle into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
On Saturday, expect lots of clouds with a chance of a few showers in the morning, and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front approaches from the west with increasing showers into Saturday evening and Saturday night. Brief heavy rain could occur, but nothing significant at this point. Highs in the 70s are expected.
Showers will end quickly Saturday evening with winds shifting to the northwest and becoming gusty. Temperatures will fall from 60s to the low 50s by Sunday morning with clearing skies. It will feel much cooler with the wind.
Sunday is looking very nice with much lower humidity, abundant sunshine, along with breezy and cooler conditions. High temperatures only in the 60s and 70s.