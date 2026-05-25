DELMARVA - We're seeing areas of dense fog for the start of our Memorial Day, as a warm front lifts northward across Delmarva. Watch for visibility cut to less than a quarter mile at times, especially at the coast. Remember to drive with the low beam headlights. Temperatures remain in the 60s into the morning hours.
There is a Yellow Alert for Memorial Day, due to the dense morning fog, then the chance of afternoon storms that could dump locally heavy rain. Some areas could see over an inch of rain if storms start to train. The atmosphere will be primed to dump heavy rain anywhere there are showers and storms.
If skies threaten, make sure to find a place of safety in a sturdy structure. The hazards for the afternoon will be lightning, and local flooding due to heavy thunderstorms. An additional one to two inches of rain is possible into Tuesday.
Shower chances linger into Wednesday, then drier conditions for the end of the week as drier high pressure builds in from the north, with temperatures near or below average for this time of year.