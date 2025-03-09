DELMARVA -- A crisp and starry night will settle over the Delmarva Peninsula on Sunday, with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s. As high pressure dominates offshore, a warming trend will take hold Monday, setting the stage for an above-average and dry week.
Monday will bring plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s inland and the 50s along the coast. The region will be wedged between two low-pressure systems—one tracking into the northern Great Lakes and another off the South Carolina coast—but neither will have much impact locally aside from some high clouds moving northward during the afternoon.
Southwest flow will keep temperatures mild Monday night, with lows staying in the mid to upper 30s. By Tuesday, a strengthening low in Quebec will drag a cold front into western Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Ahead of it, warm air advection will push high temperatures into the middle to upper 60s across most of the region, with slightly cooler conditions near the coast.
A backdoor cold front will dip into Delmarva Tuesday night into Wednesday, ushering in a brief cooldown. Highs will settle in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday before the front retreats northward Thursday, allowing temperatures to rebound.
The warmup continues into Friday and Saturday as southerly flow lifts afternoon highs into the low to mid-60s Friday and potentially into the mid-60s to low-70s on Saturday.
The next weather-maker will arrive Sunday, as an approaching cold front is expected to bring showers to the region later in the day. Before then, temperatures will again climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. While most of Sunday morning and early afternoon should remain dry, rain chances increase by Sunday night as the front pushes through.
Expect a mild and relatively tranquil week ahead, with fluctuating temperatures but overall dry conditions leading up to the next rainmaker late Sunday.