DELMARVA -- Picture perfect day on the peninsula, bright blue skies, comfortable humidity levels and winds out of the east 5 to 10 mph. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s at the beaches, mid to upper 70s inland and Mid-Shore.
Tonight another fall-like feel under mostly clear skies, lows in the low to mid 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s at the beaches.
High pressure will continue to remain in control through midweek. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, winds out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph. High pressure pushes east into Thursday as southerly winds will return. Thursday and Friday will be our warmest days of the week as temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will rise especially into Friday.
A weak moisture starved cold front will push through late Thursday-Friday, not expecting much in the way of rain, most of the shower activity will remain to our north and west. But can't rule out an isolated shower late Thursday.
For the weekend will turn cooler Saturday under partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, warm front lifts through Sunday, back into the mid 80s with a late shower possible. Delmarva will have a better chance of rain Monday and Tuesday of next week with showers and storms possible. First day of Fall arrives on Tuesday.