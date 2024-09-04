DELMARVA - Expect a pleasant start to the day across Delmarva, with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the upper 50s. High pressure will begin to shift offshore, but it will continue to influence our weather, keeping conditions dry and calm.
Wednesday Afternoon: As the day progresses, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s, with some spots potentially reaching the 80-degree mark. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny, making for a comfortable and mild day across the region. A light onshore breeze will develop as the high pressure moves northeast, but no precipitation is expected.
Wednesday Evening: Partly cloudy conditions will persist into the evening hours. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, providing another cool and comfortable night. Areas closer to the coast may stay slightly warmer with lows around 60 degrees.
Early Thursday Morning: By early Thursday morning, expect increasing cloud cover as a surface low begins to develop off the coast of the Outer Banks along a stalled frontal boundary. This will lead to more moisture pushing into Delmarva, though the chance of rain remains low at this time. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, slightly warmer than the previous night due to the insulating effect of the cloud cover.