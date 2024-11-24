DELMARVA -- A stretch of calm and pleasant weather from today into Tuesday. A surface ridge will extend over the Mid-Atlantic region, keeping conditions dry and skies partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will be a little above average, reaching the mid-to-upper 50s across the area.
Overnight lows Sunday night will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, providing a seasonably cool and crisp evening. Monday night will be slightly milder, with lows in the low-to-mid 40s, except for some upper 30s in far northwestern areas. By Monday and Tuesday, highs could push into the lower 60s, making it one of the warmest two days of the week.
A cold front moving through the region will bring an end to the mild air by late Tuesday into Wednesday. The low-pressure system driving this front will stay in southern Canada, with precipitation chances mainly north and west of Delmarva. While the system is not expected to produce snow for our area due to mild temperatures, it will usher in cooler air.
By Wednesday, highs will drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s, and overnight lows will dip into the 30s. High pressure will briefly settle over the region, keeping Wednesday dry but cool.
Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of the next system, a developing low-pressure area over the Ohio Valley. This system is expected to bring rain to Delmarva on Thanksgiving , with the potential for precipitation continuing into Friday as the low strengthens offshore. At this time, this looks to be primarily a rain event for Delmarva, with snow confined to areas farther north, such as the southern Poconos and northern New Jersey.
We will shift into a winter-like pattern across much of the eastern half of the country as we enter the first week of December. Below average temperatures.