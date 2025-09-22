DELMARVA - Winds aloft shift as the offshore high-pressure ridge begins to diminish influence. During Monday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Overnight, clouds may increase slightly, with lows in the low to mid-60s Fahrenheit.
Tuesday:
A warmer air mass pumps in under increasing southerly flow, pushing daytime highs into the low 80s across much of Sussex, slightly cooler nearer the coastline. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Toward evening, a weak front begins to approach, increasing humidity and cloud cover.
Tuesday Night through Early Wednesday:
Showers are possible beginning Tuesday evening as moisture converges with the front. These could be scattered at first, with chances increasing overnight. Some thunderstorms may develop, especially inland. Temps overnight will stay mild, in the 60s, with widespread chance of showers. By early Wednesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lingering showers especially in western and northern portions of the county. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will retract slightly but remain above seasonal norms.