After an overnight rain event, Sussex County will see improving conditions on Monday morning as skies begin to clear. A drier air mass will settle into the region following a cold front’s passage, bringing mild temperatures and breezy west-southwest winds. Highs on Monday will range from the lower to upper 50s, unseasonably warm for late December. Winds will strengthen throughout the day, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph expected in the afternoon and evening.
By Monday night, conditions will remain dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip slightly but stay above freezing, maintaining the mild trend.
Rain will return to the area late Tuesday as a potent upper-level trough approaches. Clouds will thicken throughout the day, with a band of showers arriving by the evening. Rainfall totals are expected to remain light, generally under a half-inch, though localized heavier showers could develop. The air mass will continue to be mild, eliminating any risk of freezing or wintry precipitation.
By Wednesday, a secondary cold front will move through the area, bringing drier air and clearing skies. Breezy conditions may persist during the day as westerly and northwesterly winds increase. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 50s, though slightly cooler air may follow the front later in the evening.
Residents should prepare for periods of rain on Tuesday night and breezy conditions throughout the forecast period, particularly on Monday afternoon and Wednesday.