DELMARVA -- A mild Thursday starts off with scattered showers moving across the region ahead of a cold front set to arrive by evening. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper-60s inland, with some areas nearing 70 degrees—potentially marking the region’s first 70-degree day of the year. Lower 60s at the coast. However, gusty southwest winds reaching 30 mph at times will accompany the warm air ahead of the front.
As the cold front pushes through Thursday night, cooler and drier air will filter in, though temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages. High pressure will briefly settle over the area Friday, bringing breezy but dry conditions, with highs in the low 50s. Winds will shift southerly Friday night as a warm front moves through, moderating overnight lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Saturday will feel more like spring, with highs in the low to mid-60s, but the reprieve won’t last. A powerful cold front will sweep through Saturday night, sending temperatures plummeting by Sunday morning. Lows will crash into the 20s, and a stiff northwest breeze will keep wind chills even lower.
Sunday will be a stark contrast, as Canadian high pressure settles over the region, keeping highs in the 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills stuck in the 20s throughout the day. By Sunday night, radiational cooling will bring overnight lows into the teens to low 20s across Delmarva.
Monday remains cold, with highs only reaching the 30s under high pressure. By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the high moves offshore and warmer air returns. However, the next storm system looms midweek, with a low-pressure system possibly bringing widespread rain by Wednesday. Some thunderstorm potential exists, depending on surface heating and moisture availability.