DELMARVA -- A mild and pleasant day as high pressure shifts offshore and a weak warm front lifts through the region. Temperatures are forecasted to rise 10 to 15 degrees compared to Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in locations in the southern part of Delmarva, with mostly sunny skies. However, changes are on the horizon as the weather pattern grows more active.
Tonight will see increasing clouds as a warm front continues to bring moisture into the area. While widespread fog is unlikely due to cloud cover, will monitor for localized fog as temperatures cool overnight.
Rain is expected tomorrow as a strong upper-level trough approaches from the Midwest. Precipitation will begin in the morning and end through the afternoon, this will be a quick moving system. Rainfall amounts are predicted to range from a tenth to a quarter an inch, offering much-needed moisture for the drought-stricken region.
By Tuesday, Delmarva will remain in a milder air mass ahead of an advancing cold front. Temperatures will stay above average, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, especially near the coast. Rain chances will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as the cold front approaches, bringing the potential for heavier rainfall. Strong southwesterly winds may accompany the front, with localized downpours expected.
Could see upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, will continue to fine tune the forecast in the days ahead. This would be welcome rainfall considering we are still dealing with extreme drought conditions.
The cold front will sweep through Wednesday night, ushering in a notable drop in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be below average, with gusty winds and drier air making it feel even colder. By Friday, calmer conditions will prevail as high pressure builds over the region, with temperatures gradually warming into the weekend.
This dynamic weather pattern highlights the seasonal transition as Delmarva shifts toward winter. Residents are advised to prepare for rain and colder conditions midweek, followed by a brisk but sunny end to the workweek.