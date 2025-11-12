DELMARVA - From early Wednesday morning, temperatures across Sussex County start out chilly but not as harsh as Veterans Day, generally in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees from inland towns like Georgetown and Seaford to the beaches. Skies run mostly clear to partly cloudy as a tight pressure gradient lingers over Delmarva, keeping a noticeable breeze in place. Winds from the west to southwest will typically run 10 to 20 mph, occasionally higher along the coast, but no precipitation is expected.
Through the day Wednesday and into the evening, Sussex County stays dry while somewhat milder air continues to filter in. Highs push into the mid to upper 50s, still feeling a bit cool with gusts frequently reaching 25 to 30 mph as the atmosphere mixes down stronger winds aloft. A weak cold front slips through late in the day, but with limited moisture the front should pass mainly with some clouds and little to no impact on local travel or outdoor plans.
By late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, an upper-level trough moves offshore and high pressure begins to build more firmly into the region. Winds gradually relax, especially inland, while remaining just a bit brisk near the coast. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows fall back into the low to mid-30s away from the water and closer to the upper 30s along the beaches, marking a quiet, seasonably cool start to Thursday for Sussex County.