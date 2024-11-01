DELMARVA - Locals are hoping for rain will likely be disappointed on Friday as a cold front passes through the region, bringing only minimal chances for precipitation. Drought conditions remain a pressing issue, but Friday's forecast offers little hope for relief, with rainfall amounts expected to be less than 0.02 inches, if any rain falls at all. Here’s what to expect throughout the day.
Early Morning:
Cloud cover will increase overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies by early Friday morning. There's a slight chance of isolated showers or light sprinkles during the predawn hours, but any rain that does fall will be extremely light and patchy. The lack of substantial precipitation means the drought conditions across Delmarva will persist without improvement.
Mid Morning:
By late morning, the cold front will begin to move across the area. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, climbing into the low 70s by mid-morning. Southwest winds will also start to pick up ahead of the front, reaching speeds of 15-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Afternoon:
Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s in most areas during the afternoon, still warm for early November but staying below record highs. As the front continues to progress, skies will gradually begin to clear from west to east, with drier air moving in behind the front. The wind direction will shift to the northwest, bringing noticeably drier conditions that will raise fire danger across the region.
Evening:
By Friday evening, the front will have fully passed through, leaving behind clear skies and cooler temperatures. The dry air will persist, with overnight lows expected to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Residents should be cautious with any outdoor fires, as dry and breezy conditions could increase the risk of fire spread.
Weekend Outlook:
Looking ahead to the weekend, fair and seasonably mild weather is expected across Delmarva. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with sunny skies and light north to northwest winds. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, with urban areas staying slightly warmer near 40 degrees. Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is in the forecast, so drought conditions are likely to persist into next week.
Residents are encouraged to continue conserving water as the region remains in need of substantial rainfall to improve the ongoing drought.