DELMARVA -- The latest drought monitor, released Thursday, shows moderate drought conditions expanding across much of Sussex County. The rest of the Delmarva Peninsula remains abnormally dry as rainfall deficits continue to build. While some showers are possible in the coming days, significant relief is not in the forecast for the region.
As high pressure moves offshore tonight, expect increasing cloud cover across Delmarva. Low stratus clouds are likely to develop, especially in areas northwest of the urban corridor. Winds will remain light, from the southeast to southwest, and the cloud cover should limit the development of widespread fog. However, patchy fog is expected in parts of the area. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 50s inland to near 60 at the coast.
On Friday, clouds will dominate much of the day as the ridge weakens and an approaching front and upper-level disturbance move in from the west. Early morning low clouds may mix with mid to high-level clouds by the afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the Delmarva region.
A cold front will move through the region Friday night, though it is expected to produce only isolated to scattered showers, mostly in northern and northwestern areas. The rest of Delmarva is expected to stay mostly dry. Behind the front, surface high pressure will build in, providing a dry and cooler weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see sunshine and comfortable temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, perfect for outdoor activities.
Another cold front will approach late Sunday night, not a whole lot of moisture associated with this front. Could see a few sprinkles or showers into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, high pressure will return, bringing dry and slightly cooler conditions for the start of the week. Temperatures through this period are expected to be near or slightly below average for early October, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. No big weather makers expected through much of next week.