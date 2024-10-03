Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main impacts will be along Indian River, Rehoboth Bay, Little Assawoman Bay, and Jefferson Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/10 AM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None 03/10 PM 5.2 0.5 0.9 None 04/10 AM 5.4 0.8 0.7 None 04/10 PM 4.8 0.2 0.7 None 05/11 AM 5.4 0.8 0.7 None 05/11 PM 4.7 0.0 0.8 None &&