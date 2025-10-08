DELMARVA - After the cold front pushes through Wednesday afternoon, high pressure will build in and usher drier, cooler conditions for the remainder of Wednesday night into early Thursday.
With the frontal boundary having passed and moisture beginning to taper off, skies should gradually clear from northwest to southeast late Wednesday evening and overnight. Winds out of the northwest will persist, though generally moderate, helping mix the lower atmosphere and suppress strong radiational cooling. As a result, overnight lows will be cooler than Wednesday night but still relatively mild — likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s (°F) across much of Sussex County.
Thursday morning will start crisp under largely clear skies. Early in the day, the northwest winds may be a bit gusty but will taper as high pressure firmly settles in. With sunshine and dry air, daytime highs should rebound to near or slightly above seasonal norms — likely in the upper 50s to low 60s — before a dry, cool afternoon persists.
While a chilly night is expected, the combination of lingering winds, clear skies, and moderate humidity should prevent widespread frost. Localized frost in the coldest low-lying or sheltered spots can’t be completely ruled out, especially farther inland, but overall conditions are marginal for frost across Sussex County.