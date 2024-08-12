DELMARVA -- Monday will begin with mostly sunny skies across the Delmarva region, setting the stage for another day of pleasant weather. High temperatures will be similar to today, with most areas reaching the upper 70s at the coast to low 80s inland, making for a comfortable start to the week. Expect dew points in the 50s and 60s for the first part of the week.
As we move into Monday night and through Wednesday, weak surface high pressure will build in from the west and maintain control over the region. This high-pressure system will help keep conditions mostly dry, despite the presence of multiple rounds of upper-level shortwave energy and weak troughs moving in from the northwest.
Overall, expect seasonable temperatures to continue through midweek, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 60s.
From Wednesday night into Friday, weak surface high pressure will remain nearly stationary over Delmarva, ensuring a continuation of dry and seasonable weather. However, by late Friday, this high pressure is expected to move offshore, making way for a potential low-pressure system to approach the region.
There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of this next system, but current models suggest an unsettled pattern heading into the weekend. Expect a dry forecast through Friday, with increasing chances for rain late Friday into Saturday as the low-pressure system and associated fronts move closer. Temperatures will remain around average for this time of year, with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 60s.