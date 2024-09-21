DELMARVA -- Another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate the eastern United States. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year, providing a comfortable start to the weekend.
Coastal Flood Watches, advisories and dangerous risk for rip currents remains in place through the weekend thanks to a coastal low that is some 300 miles off the coast.
As we head into Saturday night, a weak shortwave trough will approach from the west, potentially bringing some scattered showers to areas primarily west of the Delmarva Peninsula. However, the chances for significant rainfall remain low, this event is expected to be brief and is unlikely to bring widespread rain or a meaningful change to the current dry conditions.
By Sunday morning, as the autumn equinox arrives, a shortwave ridging will begin to build, leading to a quick return of dry weather across Delmarva. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with daytime highs and overnight lows within a few degrees of the norm for late September.
Looking ahead to next week, high pressure will maintain dry conditions through Monday. However, there is increasing confidence that a messy frontal system will bring some much-needed rain to the region by midweek. Forecast models suggest that an area of low pressure will move from the Ohio River Valley into the eastern Great Lakes from Tuesday through Thursday. While the exact timing and dynamics are still uncertain, moderate (40-60%) chances of rain are expected during this period.
It is important to note that while rain is likely between Tuesday and Thursday, it is not expected to rain continuously during this time. As the system evolves, the forecast will be refined to better pinpoint when and where the heaviest rain might occur.
Overall, the weekend looks favorable with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures on Delmarva, with a potential shift toward wetter conditions by the middle of the week.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: National Hurricane Center focusing their attention on a potential area of development. A 50 percent chance of seeing tropical cyclone development over the next 7 days. Still varying uncertainty but all interest from Texas to Florida need to pay close attention to the forecast into next week.