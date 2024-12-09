DELMARVA- Much needed rain is heading for Delmarva through the midweek time period. A code red is in effect for Wednesday for rain heavy at times and gusty winds.
This afternoon showers will taper off with mainly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will increase from the south-southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph at times. Skies partially clear this evening with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Overnight we'll see partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions with lows in the low to mid 40s, with a light southwest breeze.
For Tuesday, we'll see mainly cloudy skies with a few showers possible, and quite mild with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with breezy and mild conditions. Temperatures warming through the low 60s with winds increasing from the south. A steady rain develops after midnight with mild temperatures and breezy conditions.
Wednesday is a code red first alert day for a steady rain, that could be heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Over 1" of rain is expected. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 60s. Winds will be gusty from the south, gusting over 30 mph at times. Later in the day, winds shift to the northwest, the rain will end, and temperatures will fall.
Wednesday night, turning sharply colder with clearing skies and temperatures falling to near 30 Thursday morning for inland areas. Mid 30s at the coast.
Thursday will be much colder with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the low 40s. Thursday night clear and very cold with lows in the 20s. Partly cloudy and continued cold Friday with highs only in the 30s.