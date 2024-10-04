DELMARVA- A nice fall weekend on the way for Delmarva, then a bigger cool down for next week.
Expect pleasant conditions for your Friday afternoon with seasonable temperatures and skies partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s inland, with 60s and low 70s at the beaches. Winds will be light from the southeast.
Looking good for Friday Night Lights with dry and pleasant conditions expected this evening. Make sure to bring a heavier sweatshirt or blanket for the games this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s.
The rest of tonight we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s. A few showers are possible early Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front.
The weekend is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the mid to upper 70s, with 50s and 60s at night.
A stronger cold front moves in on Monday with clouds and a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s on Monday, then cooler low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Lows dip into the 40s and 50s.