DELMARVA- We're seeing lots of clouds this afternoon, with some peeks of sun and mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Breezy conditions are expected, with gusts over 20 mph at times.
High pressure briefly settles over the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing calm and dry conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds increase on Wednesday with showers becoming more numerous by afternoon, with highs in the 50s to around 60. A steady rain develops Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected by Thursday morning with clearing skies.
Expect increasing sunshine on Thursday, with chilly and breezy conditions, and temperatures only topping out in the mid to upper 40s and feeling colder with the wind. Thursday night will be dry and colder with lows in the 30s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and feeling colder with the wind. Friday night will be clearing and colder with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Saturday, the beginning of winter, the temperatures drop even more with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, then lows Saturday night into the teens and 20s.
Temperatures fall even more late week into the weekend, with the coldest air of the season continuing into early next week. Highs only in the 30s Sunday and Monday, with lows in the teens.
Temperatures do warm a bit on Christmas Day, with highs in the 40s to around 50 and dry conditions.