DELMARVA- Unsettled weather one last day for Delmarva, then drier with clearing skies later in the week.
Clouds are locked in across Delmarva this afternoon, with patchy drizzle and light rain across the region. We'll see enough rain to make the roads and sidewalks wet. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be from the east-northeast around 8-12 mph, with stronger gusts at the coast.
Overnight, we'll see cloudy skies and areas of patchy drizzle and light rain early on, then mainly cloudy the rest of the night. Temperatures won't fall very much, with lows in the 60s. Winds will be light from the northeast.
A cold front moves through later on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.