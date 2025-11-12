DELMARVA - For late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, residents of Sussex County can anticipate continuing breezy conditions with partly cloudy skies and limited precipitation.
Broad troughing along the East Coast and a high-pressure system centered farther south are setting the stage. A clipper low tracking north of the Great Lakes has induced a weak cyclonic flow, producing enough lift for minor radar returns—though little measurable precipitation has been reported. Mount Pocono did record a few flurries.
Meanwhile, cloud cover across the southern half of the region has attempted to break up, but wind trajectories suggest scattered-to-broken clouds will linger into the evening.
As a cold front pushes through early this evening, stronger radar returns upstream may approach the region. However, most guidance indicates little to no accumulation. The greatest chance of sprinkles or flurries remains well north in the Poconos.
Overnight lows are expected in the 30s to around 40 °F. Thursday brings redeveloping gusty northwesterly winds (gusts of 25-30 mph, locally higher) as surface high pressure builds over the Tennessee/Ohio Valleys while mid-level troughing remains to the northeast. Northern portions of the county may see increased cloudiness and a slight chance of flurries, though southern Sussex County should remain dry. Highs will be seasonable: lower to mid-50s, with upper 40s in higher terrain. Winds should diminish after sunset, and Thursday night lows dip into the 30s.
Aurora Update:
There’s elevated activity in the geomagnetic sector this evening, opening a possibility for auroral visibility farther south than usual. Forecasts show increased chances for the aurora borealis across much of the northern U.S. and possibly into the mid-Atlantic.
However, for Sussex County the view remains marginal: clear skies are required, and light pollution must be minimal. If the aurora becomes visible, it would likely appear low on the northern horizon late tonight. Use open terrain, face north, and give your eyes time to adjust—dark skies will slightly improve the odds. Cloud cover and moonlight could still limit visibility.