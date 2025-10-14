DELMARVA - After days of unsettled coastal weather, Sussex County is set for a stretch of drier and more seasonable conditions from late Tuesday through late Wednesday, though a passing cold front will bring gusty winds and cooler nights.
Clouds that lingered across the region Tuesday will gradually break apart overnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s to mid-50s with winds diminishing to around 10 to 20 mph. Most of the county will stay dry, though coastal areas may see clouds hold on a bit longer.
Wednesday will feature more sunshine overall, interrupted only by some high, thin clouds. A cold front moving in from the north will cross the area by the afternoon, causing winds to shift to the northwest and strengthen. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph behind the front, though temperatures will rise into the mid-60s to low 70s — warmer than recent days.
Conditions will turn colder Wednesday night as cooler air settles in under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s, with a steady northwesterly breeze continuing.