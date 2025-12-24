DELMARVA - Winds will remain gusty early Wednesday morning across Sussex County’s coastal and beach communities before steadily calming through the day and giving way to a cold, mostly quiet night into early Thursday.
Along Route 1 and the immediate coast, west winds early Wednesday are expected to gust between 25 and 35 mph as colder air settles in behind a departing cold front. Those winds will gradually weaken through the late morning and afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.
Skies will be mostly clear for much of Wednesday, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 40s near the coast. By late afternoon and evening, winds will diminish significantly, with gusts generally below 10 mph.
Wednesday night into early Thursday morning will turn colder as high pressure moves overhead. Cloud cover will increase overnight, but dry conditions are expected. Lows are forecast to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s across coastal Sussex County, bringing a chilly start to Thursday morning.