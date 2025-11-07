DELMARVA -- A high pressure system will linger near Delmarva through today, keeping conditions mostly dry and mild. As the system moves offshore, southerly winds will pull in warmer air, allowing afternoon highs to reach the low to mid-60s.
Winds will become gusty later in the day, reaching 20 to 30 mph as the pressure gradient tightens between the departing high and an approaching low pressure system from the west.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day as mid and high-level clouds filter in ahead of the next system. A cold front associated with this low will cross the region tonight, bringing some light rain—mainly into the overnight hours. Best chance to see showers further north you go on the peninsula. Rainfall totals are expected to remain minimal, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.
By Saturday, weak high pressure will settle back over the area, leading to partly sunny skies and continued warmth. Temperatures will rise well into the 60s, possibly touching 70 degrees in some inland spots. Clouds will return late Saturday night as another low pressure system develops in the Ohio Valley, keeping overnight temperatures mild in the 40s.
Sunday will start cloudy with periods of rain even an isolated t-storm possible by midday, although forecast models differ on how long the rain persists. Regardless, temperatures should stay mild, reaching 66-72 before a strong cold front pushes through late Sunday night.
Behind the front, a blast of Canadian air will drop temperatures sharply. Monday will feel noticeably cooler, with highs around 50 degrees, and gusty winds making it feel even colder. By Tuesday, highs will struggle to reach the 40s, and overnight lows will dip below freezing. A few flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but the main story will be the cold and wind. Wind chills Tuesday morning in the 20s.
The chill won’t last long—temperatures are expected to rebound into the 50s by midweek as high pressure shifts south and a westerly flow returns, bringing calmer and slightly warmer conditions to Delmarva.