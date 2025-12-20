DELMARVA - High pressure over the Delmarva is delivering a pleasant Saturday afternoon across Sussex County, with mostly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures ranging from the low 30s to low 40s.
Conditions remain quiet this evening as the high shifts offshore. Skies will be mostly clear early tonight, with increasing high clouds after midnight. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid-20s to mid-30s, slightly milder than the previous night due to a developing light southerly flow.
By Sunday morning, a dry cold front will move through Sussex County. No precipitation is expected with the front, but winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest by late morning. Gusts may increase during the afternoon, reaching 25 to 35 mph at times.
Despite the gusty conditions, temperatures Sunday afternoon are expected to be milder, topping out in the low to mid-40s, with some spots potentially reaching the low 50s. Skies will be partly sunny through the afternoon, with cooler air gradually filtering in behind the front.