DELMARVA - High pressure will remain in control across Delmarva through Monday night, providing dry and pleasant weather to start the week. Expect northeasterly winds around 10 to 15 mph, bringing slightly lower dewpoints and a reduction in overall humidity this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to recent days, with highs reaching the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.
Overnight, expect some high cirrus clouds to limit radiational cooling, keeping temperatures in the low to mid-50s for much of the area, with upper 50s to around 60 degrees closer to the coast and the Philly Metro region.
Looking ahead, an area of low pressure will move up from the Carolinas by midweek, bringing the potential for heavy rain to Delmarva. Unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist through the end of the week, although high pressure will attempt to build in over the weekend, offering a chance for improvement.