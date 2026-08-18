DELMARVA - A quieter stretch of weather is expected across Sussex County and the beaches from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md., from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.
Any isolated showers or thunderstorms still lingering Tuesday evening should weaken and end around sunset as daytime heating fades. Dry weather is then expected overnight, although patchy fog could develop in parts of southern Delaware and along the coast, particularly in areas that receive rain Tuesday afternoon.
Overnight temperatures should fall into the upper 60s across inland Sussex County and the lower 70s near the beaches. Georgetown is forecast to drop to around 68 degrees, while Rehoboth Beach should reach about 70 and Ocean City around 71.
High pressure will take greater control Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny skies across southern Delaware and the lower Delmarva Peninsula. Wednesday should offer one of the quieter weather days of the week, with no significant thunderstorms expected.
Temperatures will be warmest inland, with Georgetown forecast to reach around 90 degrees. Along the coast, highs should be closer to the mid-80s, including about 85 degrees in Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City.
Winds should remain relatively light Wednesday, allowing generally favorable conditions for outdoor activities and travel across Sussex County and the coastal resort communities.
Wednesday evening and late Wednesday night are also expected to remain mainly dry. Temperatures should fall back into the upper 60s inland and lower 70s at the beaches, with Ocean City forecast near 73 degrees.
The quieter weather will not last through the end of the week. A stronger cold front will begin approaching the region late Wednesday night, setting the stage for a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday across Delmarva.